Hurricanes acquire goalie Scott Darling from Blackhawks
Scott Darling's .924 save percentage tied for fourth among goalies with more than 25 starts. Darling can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, and the Hurricanes have exclusive negotiating rights with him until then.
