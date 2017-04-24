Holl scores winner in triple-overtime, Marlies advance to second round
Holl scored 6:43 into triple-overtime as Toronto edged the Albany Devils 2-1 on Friday to take the best-of-five first-round series in four games. Toronto went 0 for 2 on the power play while Albany failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.
