Hitch is back: Stars bring Hitchcock back 15 years later
Ken Hitchcock, who led the Stars to their only Stanley Cup championship in 1999, was re-introduced in Dallas on Thursday. He replaces Lindy Ruff, whose four-year contract expired at the end of the season and wasn't extended after the team missed the playoffs.
