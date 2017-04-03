Habs clinch Atlantic division with vi...

Habs clinch Atlantic division with victory over Panthers April 03, 10:52 PM Et

2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren is congratulated by teammates after defeating the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Monday, clinching the Atlantic division. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice in the third period and had an assist to help the Montreal Canadiens clinch the Atlantic Division title with a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Chicago, IL

