Gretzky buzzing over McDavid, Matthews' NHL playoff debuts

It's 2005-06 all over again for Wayne Gretzky when it comes to youngsters Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews making their NHL playoff debuts. The Great One couldn't help but share his enthusiasm in a text to The Associated Press, comparing McDavid and Matthews' arrival on the "It's just one of the best things that has happened to the NHL since Crosby and Ovechkin," Gretzky wrote.

