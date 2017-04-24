GM McPhee weighs hopes of Vegas hitting NHL lottery jackpot
As jackpots go in Las Vegas, George McPhee wouldn't mind little lady luck being on the side of his Golden Knights expansion franchise when the NHL holds its draft lottery on Saturday. "That would be so like Vegas in its first lottery, winning it," the Golden Knights general manager told The Associated Press by phone.
