Gaudreau, Granlund, Tarasenko named finalists for Lady Byng Trophy

Gaudreau, along with Minnesota Wild centre Mikael Granlund and St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko were named the three finalists on Sunday for the award given to the league's most sportsmanlike player. Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Lady Byng Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

