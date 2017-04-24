Game 2 Recap: Pens take Caps best shot, survive. Fire back and win 6-2

Welcome back Carl Hagelin ! The speedy winger returns for his first action in almost 7 weeks taking the place of Scott Wilson in the lineup The Capitals make a lineup change of their own, switching out forward Brett Connolly as a healthy scratch for minor-league tweener Paul Carey . Despite the lines the team tweeted , Mike Sullivan immediately re-unites Hagelin with Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel .

