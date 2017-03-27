Flyers' Neuvirth carted off ice after collapsing in crease
Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth was awake and alert and being taken to Pennsylvania Hospital after collapsing in his crease early in Saturday night's game against the New Jersey Devils, according to Flyers general manager Ron Hextall. Neuvirth was awaiting a faceoff at the far end of the ice about 7 1/2 minutes in when he fell backward and landed on his back.
