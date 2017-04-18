Flower Power: Fleury thriving in familiar spot for Penguins
Who knows how much longer he'll play for the Pittsburgh Penguins? The winningest goaltender in franchise history certainly has no clue. Heck, 10 days ago he was the backup to Matt Murray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|13 min
|Name phart
|4
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|3 hr
|Needed Phartez
|7
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC