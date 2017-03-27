Flames use a three-goal second period to beat Sharks and clinch playoff spot
Matt Stajan's first goal in 24 games was part of a three-goal second period as the Calgary Flames clinched a playoff spot Friday night with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Less than five minutes after San Jose cut its deficit to 2-1, Michael Stone's slap shot hit Martin Jones in the shoulder and popped into the slot where the rebound was swatted in by Stajan for his sixth goal of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC