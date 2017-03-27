Flames use a three-goal second period...

Flames use a three-goal second period to beat Sharks and clinch playoff spot

13 hrs ago

Matt Stajan's first goal in 24 games was part of a three-goal second period as the Calgary Flames clinched a playoff spot Friday night with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Less than five minutes after San Jose cut its deficit to 2-1, Michael Stone's slap shot hit Martin Jones in the shoulder and popped into the slot where the rebound was swatted in by Stajan for his sixth goal of the season.

