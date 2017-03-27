Flames use a three-goal second period to beat Sharks and clinch playoff spot

Matt Stajan's first goal in 24 games was part of a three-goal second period as the Calgary Flames clinched a playoff spot Friday night with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Less than five minutes after San Jose cut its deficit to 2-1, Michael Stone's slap shot hit Martin Jones in the shoulder and popped into the slot where the rebound was swatted in by Stajan for his sixth goal of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.