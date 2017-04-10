Edmundson's OT winner sends Allen, Bl...

Edmundson's OT winner sends Allen, Blues past Wild 2-1

Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Joel Edmundson scored for St. Louis at 17:48 of overtime, Jake Allen made a career-high 51 saves and the Blues sneaked into Minnesota to steal Game 1 of their first-round series from the Wild with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday. Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko was quiet for most of the night until he drove into a crowd and threaded a pass through the Wild defense to Edmundson, who knocked in the second postseason goal of his career.

