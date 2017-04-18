Ducks sweep away Flames with 3-1 win in Game 4
Anaheim Ducks' Logan Shaw, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' Freddie Hamilton during the second period of Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, left, deflects a shot from Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, during the second period of Game 4 in a first-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Calgary, Alberta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|2 hr
|Pope Benedictum
|1
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 17
|MostPharte
|5
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC