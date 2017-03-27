Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers beat Ducks in 3-2 overtime
Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime as the Oilers vaulted into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Anaheim with a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday. Edmonton and Anaheim each have 97 points, with four games remaining for each club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC