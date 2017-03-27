Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers beat Ducks...

Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers beat Ducks in 3-2 overtime

7 hrs ago

Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime as the Oilers vaulted into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with Anaheim with a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday. Edmonton and Anaheim each have 97 points, with four games remaining for each club.

