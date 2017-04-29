Devils buck odds to win NHL draft lottery; Vegas to pick 6th

New Jersey Devils win NHL draft lottery; Vegas Golden Knights to pick sixth The NHL draft lottery hasn't been kind to teams that finished last. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2phX71p New Jersey won the lottery, vaulting four teams including the last-place Colorado Avalanche and expansion Vegas Golden Knights for the right to the first pick in the draft.

