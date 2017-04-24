Caps, Pens arrive at showdown with key differences from '16
" The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins arrive at their latest showdown looking very much like they did a year ago. The Capitals added center Lars Eller and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk as a direct response to losing their second-round series last season, hoping the depth will help against the defending Stanley Cup champions.
