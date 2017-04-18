Capitals Maple Leafs Hockey

Washington Capitals center Marcus Johansson , left to right, celebrates with right wing Justin Williams centre Evgeny Kuznetsov and left wing Alex Ovechkin after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during overtime of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Sunday, April 23, 2017. The Washington Capitals beat the Maple Leafs 2-1 on Sunday to capture the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarter-final series in six games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.