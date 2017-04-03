Canes' Bickell gets SO goal before re...

Canes' Bickell gets SO goal before retiring due to MS

Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Bryan Bickell scored in the shootout of his final game before retiring because of multiple sclerosis, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 Sunday in the season finale for both teams. During a stoppage in the first period, fans and players from both teams gave Bickell a standing ovation and stick tap.

Chicago, IL

