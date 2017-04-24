Cam Talbot carries Oilers past Ducks ...

Cam Talbot carries Oilers past Ducks 2-1, to 2-0 series lead

While the Anaheim Ducks dominated the puck and peppered the Edmonton net with shots over the final 2 1/2 periods, Cam Talbot stood tall - when he wasn't sprawling, diving or gloving everything in sight. While Connor McDavid is getting most of the attention during the Oilers' impressive Stanley Cup playoff run this spring, their hardworking goalie is doing much of the hard work to keep them sailing forward.

