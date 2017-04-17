Calgary Flames look for series turnar...

Calgary Flames look for series turnaround at home

The Calgary Flames hope they've left their bad luck and brain cramps in Anaheim as they try to dig themselves out a hole against the Ducks. An own goal in addition to a few costly gaffes have the Flames trailing their best-of-seven conference quarter-final series 0-2.

Chicago, IL

