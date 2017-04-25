Boston Bruins Bruins go into offseaso...

Boston Bruins Bruins go into offseason on hopeful note after loss to Senators

Read more: Boston.com

Two days weren't enough to relieve the Boston Bruins' pain after a six-game loss to the Ottawa Senators in an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. But the pain was dulled by the positives of a season that had them reach the postseason for the first time since 2014 and integrate several young players into their lineup to complement the veteran core.

