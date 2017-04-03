Blues beat Hurricanes 5-4 in shootout...

Blues beat Hurricanes 5-4 in shootout, clinch 3rd in Central

Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the fourth round of the shootout, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Saturday night. Scottie Upshall scored a short-handed goal, Alexander Steen, Ryan Reaves and Ivan Barbashev added goals and Alex Pietrangelo and Tarasenko had two assists apiece.

Chicago, IL

