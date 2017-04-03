Bickell rejoins Canes for last few games after MS diagnosis
Bryan Bickell has rejoined the Carolina Hurricanes for the last few games of the regular season, five months after his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis forced a hiatus from the team and raised questions about his career. Bickell skated with the Hurricanes on Tuesday morning in Minnesota and was expected to be in the lineup to face the Wild at night.
