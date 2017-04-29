Armed Robbery at Jimmy Johns in Kansa...

Armed Robbery at Jimmy Johns in Kansas City

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Commenters online theorized that when the man cocked his gun he appeared to have jammed it which would have disabled its ability to fire On Wednesday, a cashier at a Jimmy John's shop in Kansas City proved that he might be the realest Jimmy John's cashier walking the earth. The worker, who was at the cash register during the crime, remains extremely calm as the perpetrator brandishes his firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... 15 hr Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 23 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr 21 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Mar '17 Pepper Phart 2
News Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15) Feb '17 AnyPhartz 20
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,662,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC