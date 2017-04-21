Alex Ovechkin leaves game after colli...

Alex Ovechkin leaves game after collision with Kadri

Alex Ovechkin has gone to the dressing room late in the first period of Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin collided with Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri , sending the Capitals star flipping through the air.

