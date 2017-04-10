A kinder, gentler Torts? Maybe a little bit for Blue Jackets
" Last summer, John Tortorella sent Columbus Blue Jackets players a terse personal letter letting them know that uncomfortable times were ahead. The Tortorella training camp was notoriously demanding and set the tone for a season in which the Blue Jackets would put together a 16-game winning streak on the way to making the playoffs for just the third time in franchise history.
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
