Winnipeg's Enstrom out with concussion after Sestito hit

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Winnipeg defenseman Toby Enstrom will be out indefinitely with a concussion, Jets coach Paul Maurice said Friday. Enstrom took a crushing illegal check from behind into the boards by Pittsburgh forward Tom Sestito in the first period Wednesday night in the Jets' 7-4 loss to the Penguins.

