Vrana, Holtby help Caps edge Devils 1-0; home streak at 14
The NHL-leading Washington Capitals won their franchise-record 14th consecutive home game, beating the New Jersey Devils 1-0 thanks to rookie forward Jakub Vrana's power-play goal with about 12A1 2 minutes left in the third period Thursday night. Capitals goalie Braden Holtby only needed to make 15 saves for his eighth shutout of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC