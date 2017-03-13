Victor Hedman lifts Tampa Bay Lightning over Ottawa Senators 2-1 in overtime
Victor Hedman scored the overtime winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Lightning extended their winning streak to four games, but remain outside the playoff picture as a New York Islanders 3-2 overtime win over Carolina moves them into the final wild card with Tampa just behind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC