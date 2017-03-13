Victor Hedman lifts Tampa Bay Lightni...

Victor Hedman lifts Tampa Bay Lightning over Ottawa Senators 2-1 in overtime

Victor Hedman scored the overtime winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night. The Lightning extended their winning streak to four games, but remain outside the playoff picture as a New York Islanders 3-2 overtime win over Carolina moves them into the final wild card with Tampa just behind.

