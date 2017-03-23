The already great Erik Karlsson evolves in subtle ways for the Ottawa Senators
Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Karlsson fends of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Zach Hyman during second period NHL action in Toronto on Saturday, February 18 2017. Guy Boucher might be biased, but the way the Ottawa Senators coach sees it, Karlsson deserves consideration not just for the Norris trophy as the NHL's top defenceman, but the Hart for most valuable player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC