Tavares scores clincher in shootout to give Islanders win
Embattled goaltender Jaroslav Halak is glad to be back and contributing to the New York Islanders' run to the playoffs. Halak, after spending time in the American Hockey League, won for the first time since December when John Tavares scored in the shootout to lead the Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Friday night.
