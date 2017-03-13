Talbot makes 33 saves, earns sixth shutout season as Oilers blank Canucks
Cam Talbot made 33 saves to record his sixth shutout of the year as the Edmonton Oilers continued their hot play of late with a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. There was no scoring in the first period, with it tied 8-8 in shots.
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
