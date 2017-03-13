Talbot makes 33 saves, earns sixth sh...

Talbot makes 33 saves, earns sixth shutout season as Oilers blank Canucks

Cam Talbot made 33 saves to record his sixth shutout of the year as the Edmonton Oilers continued their hot play of late with a 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. There was no scoring in the first period, with it tied 8-8 in shots.

