Surging Bruins edge Devils on Spooner's goal
Ryan Spooner scored midway through the third period to lift the Boston Bruins over the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday night for their eighth victory in 10 games under interim coach Bruce Cassidy. Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug also scored for the Bruins, and backup goalie Anton Khudobin stopped 15 shots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|22 hr
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC