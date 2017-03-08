Stafford's shot goes in off Flyers player in B's 2-1 win
Drew Stafford scored with 5.6 seconds left in the third period when his dump-in shot tipped off Philadelphia defenseman Brandon Manning's stick, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday. David Pastrnak had a power-play goal, and Tuukka Rask made 26 saves for Boston, which improved to 10-3 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, who replaced fired Claude Julien on Feb.7. Jordan Weal had the Flyers' goal, and Steve Mason stopped 25 shots.
