Spirited Panthers dominate Blackhawks in 7-0 victory; Jagr hurt

In their most complete game of the season, Jonathan Marchessault continued his assault on opposing goaltenders with the first hat trick of his career to lead a 7-0 rout of the Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks in a raucous, sold-out BB&T Center Saturday night. Panthers coach Tom Rowe said earlier this week that he needed more from his young trio of Jonathan Huberdeau , Aleksander Barkov and a slumping Nick Bjugstad next season.

