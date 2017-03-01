Sorensen's 1st NHL goal helps Sharks beat Canucks 3-1
Marcus Sorensen snapped a second-period tie with his first NHL goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Thursday night, ending a six-game home losing streak to their Pacific Division rivals. Mikkel Boedker and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks , who have won four of five overall and earned at least one point in eight straight games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC