Sorensen's 1st NHL goal helps Sharks beat Canucks 3-1

Marcus Sorensen snapped a second-period tie with his first NHL goal and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Thursday night, ending a six-game home losing streak to their Pacific Division rivals. Mikkel Boedker and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks , who have won four of five overall and earned at least one point in eight straight games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.