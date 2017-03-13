Skinner scores 2 to lead Hurricanes p...

Skinner scores 2 to lead Hurricanes past Predators

Read more: NewsOK.com

Skinner was on his game Saturday night, scoring in each of the first two periods to lead Hurricanes to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators. It was Skinner's fifth multi-goal game and sixth multi-point effort of the season, and gave him 25 goals for the fourth time in his seven-year career.

