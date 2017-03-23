Sissons, Neal each score twice as Predators sink Sharks 7-2
Colton Sissons and James Neal both scored twice to lead the Predators over the staggering Sharks 7-2 on Saturday night. Cody McLeod, P.K. Subban and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and six of seven.
