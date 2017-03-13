Simmonds scores 200th; Mason helps Flyers blank Penguins, 4-0
Wayne Simmonds scored the 200th goal of his career and Steve Mason made 23 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to 4-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night. Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux and Dale Weise also scored for the Flyers, who closed within five points of the idle New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
