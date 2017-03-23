Seguin OT goal vs. Devils keeps Stars alive in playoff chase
The Dallas Stars know they are going to be eliminated from playoff contention in the next couple of days, so being on the ice now is about playing for each other. Tyler Seguin scored on a power play 20 seconds into overtime, and the Stars staved off elimination by rallying to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Sunday.
