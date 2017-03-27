Schwartz has 2 goals, Blues get 10th straight win vs Coyotes
That mentality finally paid dividends Monday night, when Schwartz scored twice and Jake Allen made 21 saves to help the Blues continue their mastery against the Arizona Coyotes with a 4-1 win. St. Louis has won 10 straight games against Arizona, outscoring the Coyotes 42-13 in that time.
