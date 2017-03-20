Schenn's OT goal lifts Flyers over Hurricanes
Travis Konecny tied it with 42.9 seconds left in the third period and Brayden Schenn scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the Flyers over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night. Jordan Staal scored a power-play goal with 8:11 left in the third to put Carolina ahead 3-2, but Konecny scored with Flyers goalie Steve Mason on the bench for an extra attacker, then Schenn ended it by finishing a rebound from close range.
