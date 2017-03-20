Schenn's OT goal lifts Flyers over Hu...

Schenn's OT goal lifts Flyers over Hurricanes

16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Travis Konecny tied it with 42.9 seconds left in the third period and Brayden Schenn scored 38 seconds into overtime, lifting the Flyers over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday night. Jordan Staal scored a power-play goal with 8:11 left in the third to put Carolina ahead 3-2, but Konecny scored with Flyers goalie Steve Mason on the bench for an extra attacker, then Schenn ended it by finishing a rebound from close range.

