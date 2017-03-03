Sabres' Okposo to miss at least two games with a rib injury
Buffalo Sabres points leader Kyle Okposo will miss the team's two games this weekend because of an injury to his ribs. Coach Dan Bylsma did not reveal the nature of the injury and said it was too early to determine how long Okposo might be sidelined.
