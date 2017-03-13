Reports: Senators to host Habs in out...

Reports: Senators to host Habs in outdoor game to mark NHL's 100th anniversary

The Ottawa Senators will host the Montreal Canadiens in an outdoor game to mark the NHL's 100th anniversary, according to several online reports. The NHL has announced a press conference in Ottawa on Friday that will be attended by league commissioner Gary Bettman, the owners of the Senators and Canadiens, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and others.

