Reports: Senators to host Habs in outdoor game to mark NHL's 100th anniversary
The Ottawa Senators will host the Montreal Canadiens in an outdoor game to mark the NHL's 100th anniversary, according to several online reports. The NHL has announced a press conference in Ottawa on Friday that will be attended by league commissioner Gary Bettman, the owners of the Senators and Canadiens, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC