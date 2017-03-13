Reinvention of head coach Guy Boucher...

Reinvention of head coach Guy Boucher propels Senators resurgence

12 hrs ago

There's a persistent sneer on Guy Boucher's face, but the Ottawa Senators head coach doesn't lose his cool like he might have in the past after a disappointing overtime loss. "When you're younger you either say too much or you let the emotion take over," Boucher said a day after a 2-1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

