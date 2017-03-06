Red Wings recall D-man Robbie Russo to replace Ryan Sproul

The 24-year-old Russo had 31 points and a plus-14 rating with the Grand Rapids Griffins and was an American Hockey League All-Star this season. The Westmont, Illinois, native had an AHL-best plus-40 rating for the Griffins last year, his first as a pro, and became the first in franchise history to make the second All-Star and All-Rookie teams in the same season.

