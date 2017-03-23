Read scores go-ahead goal in 2nd, Fly...

Read scores go-ahead goal in 2nd, Flyers beat Wild 3-1

Matt Read scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Steve Mason stopped 24 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night. Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers, who won for the third time in their last eight games .

