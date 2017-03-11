Rangers' Lundqvist out 2-3 weeks with lower-body injury Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is out two to three weeks with a lower-body injury Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mdOa5j The team announced the injury Saturday morning and recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the AHL on an emergency basis. Lundqvist played New York's entire game Tuesday against Florida and stopped 43 of 45 shots.

