Rangers beat Lightning 1-0 in OT
Mika Zibanejad scored 3:56 into overtime, Antti Raanta made 38 saves, and the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 on Monday night. The Rangers, leading the Eastern Conference top wild-card race and two points behind Pittsburgh and Columbus for second in the Metropolitan Division, had lost three of four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar 5
|Pepper Phart
|2
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 4
|HappyPhaarts
|1
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Feb 15
|BankPhartss
|14
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|Feb 14
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Feb 13
|Phartinoff
|7
|Price shuts door on Blackhawks (Oct '14)
|Feb 13
|Phartenstein
|12
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC