Predators snap skid with 3-1 win over Sharks
After starting their California swing with losses after regulation in Anaheim and Los Angeles, the Nashville Predators head home on a high note. Ryan Johansen and James Neal scored goals to help the Predators snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.
